Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.30% of Whirlpool worth $36,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Natixis purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,449,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Whirlpool by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Whirlpool by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,787 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $202.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.64 and its 200 day moving average is $218.92. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $183.75 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

