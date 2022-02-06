Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,241 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,241 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $43,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 64.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 318.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $239.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.13 and a 12-month high of $269.75. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

