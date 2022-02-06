Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,505 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Public Storage worth $48,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.
In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.
About Public Storage
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
