Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 173,659 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,289,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,659 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 2.75% of Replimune Group worth $38,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,208 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 918,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 457,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,515,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after acquiring an additional 263,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after buying an additional 189,533 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Replimune Group stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $856.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 26.71, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 10,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $352,621.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,448 shares of company stock worth $1,371,160. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

