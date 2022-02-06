Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,116,704 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,116,704 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $46,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.20. General Electric has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

