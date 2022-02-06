Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 98 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of AutoZone worth $40,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $511,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO opened at $2,018.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,139.18 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,989.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,795.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,022.61.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

