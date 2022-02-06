Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,507 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of AvalonBay Communities worth $43,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 149.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 178,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,545,000 after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 52.8% during the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 41,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $247.30 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.99 and a 12 month high of $257.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

