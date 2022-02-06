Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) Director John Harld Charles Pinsent Sells 75,000 Shares

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) Director John Harld Charles Pinsent sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 437,500 shares in the company, valued at C$175,000.

TSE:E traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 229,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,299. The company has a market cap of C$18.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. Enterprise Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$0.42.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.92 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental and service business. The company rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units; and provides oilfield infrastructure site services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.