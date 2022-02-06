Enzyme (MLN) Trading Up 15.7% This Week

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for about $62.24 or 0.00147457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a total market cap of $111.57 million and $8.81 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00042452 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00109953 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

MLN is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,693 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

