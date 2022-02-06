Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $21.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

