Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $21.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

