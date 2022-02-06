Equalizer (EQZ) Hits Market Cap of $4.60 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. Equalizer has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $219,524.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Equalizer has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

