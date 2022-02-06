Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

EQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equillium in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equillium by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Equillium by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium in the third quarter valued at $74,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Equillium in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equillium by 38.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQ stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. 25,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,184. Equillium has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $118.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

