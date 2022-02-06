Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,210 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Equinix were worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX stock opened at $702.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $779.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $802.95. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 147.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $866.33.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

