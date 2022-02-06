Ergo (ERG) Market Capitalization Reaches $117.00 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Ergo has a total market cap of $117.00 million and $1.05 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $3.65 or 0.00008818 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,444.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.80 or 0.07211574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.49 or 0.00295561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.94 or 0.00767135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011689 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00070896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00405418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.69 or 0.00233312 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

