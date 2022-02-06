ESBC Price Hits $0.0461 on Top Exchanges (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $62,360.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

