Ether Zero Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,712.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $120,205.78 and $5,712.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 72.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.00 or 0.07187298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00070694 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.