Evercore ISI Reiterates “Hold” Rating for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.09.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.68. 1,930,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,817. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average is $62.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.