Evercore ISI Reiterates “Hold” Rating for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.09.
Shares of CMS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.68. 1,930,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,817. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average is $62.40.
In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CMS Energy Company Profile
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
