EverRise Trading 23.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RISE)

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. EverRise has a market cap of $73.01 million and $3.62 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EverRise has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EverRise coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00071431 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001097 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000859 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Profile

EverRise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

