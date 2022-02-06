Eversept Partners LP Acquires 336,307 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 336,307 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.16% of Exelixis worth $10,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 49.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 39.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 25.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 91,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of EXEL opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,236 shares of company stock worth $3,411,996 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXEL. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.