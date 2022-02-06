Eversept Partners LP Acquires 86,708 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eversept Partners LP raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 115.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,708 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 2.4% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.11% of McKesson worth $32,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $265.56 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $271.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.39.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.42.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,830 shares of company stock worth $10,804,085 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

