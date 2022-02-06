Eversept Partners LP Acquires New Position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.73% of Assembly Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 584,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 265,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 116,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 156,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 97,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $1.71 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Assembly Biosciences Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.