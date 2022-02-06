Eversept Partners LP Acquires New Stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 149,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.20% of Gossamer Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of GOSS opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

