Eversept Partners LP Has $16.09 Million Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 337.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,810 shares during the period. Maravai LifeSciences accounts for 1.2% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.13% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $16,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 6.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.49. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

