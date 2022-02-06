Eversept Partners LP Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 361.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,836,000 after buying an additional 1,018,857 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,232,000 after buying an additional 723,733 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,407,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,504,000 after buying an additional 581,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,780,696,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $239.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.13 and a 12-month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.