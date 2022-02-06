Eversept Partners LP Invests $1.31 Million in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 569,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.45% of Orchard Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORTX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $141.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.12. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $9.08.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 million. Analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

