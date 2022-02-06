Eversept Partners LP Invests $1.60 Million in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 349,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Eversept Partners LP owned about 1.09% of LogicBio Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOGC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOGC opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.15. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $9.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 964.74% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

LOGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

