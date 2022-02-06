Eversept Partners LP Invests $2.18 Million in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 899,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 1.33% of Mereo BioPharma Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 39.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 99.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,392 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

MREO stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.71.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

