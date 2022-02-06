Eversept Partners LP Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eversept Partners LP lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56,767 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 3.4% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $45,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,869 shares of company stock worth $27,808,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $287.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

