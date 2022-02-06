Eversept Partners LP Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 221,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.31% of AC Immune at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AC Immune by 10,327.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 5,889.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

AC Immune stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. AC Immune SA has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AC Immune SA will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

