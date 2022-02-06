Eversept Partners LP Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth about $121,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,658,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in argenx by 364.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in argenx by 45.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ARGX opened at $289.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.36. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.10. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $248.21 and a 12-month high of $382.15.
About argenx
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
