Eversept Partners LP Makes New Investment in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.28% of AnaptysBio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $867.38 million, a PE ratio of 112.04 and a beta of 0.21.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

