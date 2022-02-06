Eversept Partners LP Makes New Investment in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 359,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.82% of AVROBIO as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in AVROBIO by 110,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Europe lowered their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). Analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.