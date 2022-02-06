Eversept Partners LP Makes New Investment in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $807,650,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after purchasing an additional 389,279 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,457,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,435,000 after buying an additional 124,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,756,000 after buying an additional 38,489 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.09.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.21 and its 200-day moving average is $151.28. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $214.43.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 over the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

