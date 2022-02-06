Eversept Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 212.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $11,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $446.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $470.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.75. The company has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.15.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

