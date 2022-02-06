Eversept Partners LP Sells 149,101 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Eversept Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 93.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,101 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $1,458,047.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.44. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

