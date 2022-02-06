Eversept Partners LP Takes $2.30 Million Position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 444,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.29% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 14,362 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $51,128.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $2.81 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

