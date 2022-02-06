Eversept Partners LP Takes $24.53 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 184,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,525,000. Catalent accounts for about 1.8% of Eversept Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.11% of Catalent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,982,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,246,000 after acquiring an additional 46,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after acquiring an additional 240,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,433,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTLT opened at $102.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.87. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock worth $389,092,962. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

