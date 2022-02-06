Eversept Partners LP Takes Position in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 371,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.86% of Cyclerion Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYCN. Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.5% during the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 7,157,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after buying an additional 961,538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,517,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 509,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 209,924 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 27.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 105,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CYCN opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,696.27% and a negative return on equity of 104.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

