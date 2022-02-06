Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 10,633 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 38.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $943,000.

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

