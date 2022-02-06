Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $105.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

