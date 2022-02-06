Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €33.32 ($37.44).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

FRA:EVK traded down €0.19 ($0.21) on Friday, reaching €28.96 ($32.54). 887,979 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is €28.38 and its 200-day moving average is €28.29. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($37.04).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

