Exeedme Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Exeedme has a market cap of $20.28 million and $309,388.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00050868 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.09 or 0.07168315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00055218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,539.16 or 0.99717610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00053052 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

