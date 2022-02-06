Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.18.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 49.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 39.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 25.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 91,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

