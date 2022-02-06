Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,523,515 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 352,010 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.01% of Expedia Group worth $249,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 102.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.57.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,742 shares of company stock worth $27,079,886 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $185.31 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

