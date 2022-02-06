extraDNA (XDNA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $266,310.91 and $2,006.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,631.52 or 0.99773027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00073159 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.19 or 0.00252087 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00159072 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00326196 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006583 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001329 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001489 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

