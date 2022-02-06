Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,168,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843,898 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Exxon Mobil worth $243,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock worth $121,846,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

XOM stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

