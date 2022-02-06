EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 269,052 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.94% of EZCORP worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in EZCORP by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter worth about $109,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 19.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $6.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EZCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $364.93 million, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Equities analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

