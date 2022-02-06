Factom (FCT) Hits Market Cap of $11.06 Million

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Factom has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002612 BTC on popular exchanges. Factom has a total market cap of $11.06 million and $1,723.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00051227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.57 or 0.07211902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00055416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,635.18 or 1.00271245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00053111 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,195,266 coins. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

