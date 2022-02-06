FairCoin (FAIR) Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last Week

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, FairCoin has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. FairCoin has a total market cap of $442,304.34 and $34.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001599 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004416 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00053734 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

