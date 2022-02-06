Falcon Project (FNT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.40 Million

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $11,771.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00051379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.81 or 0.07157960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00054718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,788.21 or 1.00079402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00053205 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars.

